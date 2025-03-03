Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman criticized opposition leader Yair Lapid for his offensive statement toward Minister Orit Strock.

"It was an unnecessary statement, Lapid would do well to retract it," Liberman said at his faction meeting Monday.

Lapid himself sought to clarify matters at the Yesh Atid faction meeting, claiming, "I was not talking about what Orit Strock looks like, but about what she says. Ever since she said that in her opinion it is possible to leave the hostages to die in Gaza, I can't look at her. If you want gender equality, I feel the same way about Itamar Ben-Gvir and walk out of the plenary every time he speaks."

Lapid caused significant controversy when he stated during a recent podcast interview, "I should get a raise just for being willing to look at Orit Strock."