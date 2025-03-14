The chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, is not ruling out a joint run with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"We will do everything to bring down the government. If we see that running together brings more seats – we will run together. If we see that running separately brings more seats – we will run separately. We have proven, even in the previous government, that we will do whatever is necessary," Liberman said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

When asked who would lead the joint party, he replied, "There are no questions at all about who is in first place and who is second; we will know how to solve all the problems."

At the same time, Liberman clarified that cooperation with MK Gadi Eisenkot from the National Unity party is not on the table at the moment. "There is a huge gap between us in our political and security perspectives," he explained.