Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed on Sunday they had conducted two military operations, one in the Gulf of Aden and one in Eilat, Reuters reported.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the group had targeted the MSC UNIFIC, which he claimed is an Israeli ship, in the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles and drones in addition to attacking military targets in Eilat with drones.

The spokesperson said that the latest Houthi military operations came in response to the Israeli strike on Khan Yunis on Saturday, in which Rafa’a Salameh, head of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade, was eliminated.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza claimed that at least 90 people were killed and 300 others were wounded in the strike.

Later, the Houthis also claimed to have carried out a strike against US military targets in the Red Sea using missiles, drones and ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said in a statement on Sunday that it had "destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) over the Red Sea and one uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in the Red Sea," as well as "one Houthi UAV in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen."

"It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM added.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have launched several drones towards southern Israel in recent months. In addition, they have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region since November, in what they say are attacks in solidarity with Palestinian Arabs in Gaza.

Last week, the Houhis claimed responsibility for launching drones towards the port city of Eilat, saying they had carried out a joint military operation with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.

Two weeks ago, the Iranian-backed rebels claimed they conducted four military operations targeting four ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas as well as the Indian Ocean, which they said were "linked to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel".

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.