The IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) confirmed on Sunday that on Saturday the IAF, following ISA and IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated the Commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade, Rafa’a Salameh, in the area of Khan Yunis.

Salameh was one of the closest associates of Mohammed Deif, the Commander of Hamas’ Military Wing, and was one of the masterminds of the October 7th Massacre.

Salameh joined the Hamas terrorist organization in the early 1990s and was appointed to the position of Commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis - Al Qarara Battalion, under the command of Mohammed Sinwar. Salamah played a significant role in the abduction of IDF soldier Gilad Shilat. During Operation Protective Edge in 2014, Salameh was in command of Hamas' combat support and defensive plans.

Rafa'a Salameh IDF Spokesperson

In 2016, he replaced Mohammed Sinwar as Commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade. In this position, Salameh was in command of the terrorist operatives in the Khan Yunis Brigade and was responsible for all launches of projectiles that were fired from the Khan Yunis area toward Israeli territory. Salamah was also in command of two offensive terror tunnels that were neutralized in Khan Yunis in Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021. During this operation, 18 terrorists who attempted to infiltrate into Israeli territory were eliminated.

IDF noted that the elimination of Rafa’a Salameh significantly impedes Hamas' military capabilities.