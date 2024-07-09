Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday claimed responsibility for launching drones towards the port city of Eilat overnight Sunday.

According to Reuters, the Houthis claimed they carried out a joint military operation with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance targeting Eilat using "a number of drones".

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said early Monday morning that an IDF fighter jet successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that approached Israeli territory from the area of the Red Sea.

Residents of the resort city of Eilat and the surrounding area reported hearing explosions without any alerts.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "The target did not cross into Israeli territory and no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

The Iranian-backed Houthis have launched several drones towards southern Israel in recent months. In addition, they have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region since November, in what they say are attacks in solidarity with Palestinian Arabs in Gaza.

Last week, the Houthis claimed they conducted four military operations targeting four ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas as well as the Indian Ocean, which they said were "linked to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel".

Two weeks ago, the Houthis said they had used a new ballistic missile to hit the MSC Sarah V vessel in the Arabian Sea.

Previously, Al Jazeera TV published footage showing an attack by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea against the MV Tutor ship.

The Houthis had claimed that the ship was attacked because its owner ignored warnings not to sail to Israeli ports.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.