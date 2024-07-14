The Minister of Settlement and National Missions, Orit Strock, spoke this morning (Sunday) to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News outside the cabinet meeting this morning. She encouraged the protesters in front of the meeting to demand victory and expressed concern about the threats against the prime minister.

She shared: "I come to the cabinet meeting to distribute IDSF pamphlets and 'Generation of Victory' pamphlets that explain how to move from the multizonal attrition to the decisive victory in the war."

"I am very grateful to the dear people who are demonstrating here this morning, they are right to demonstrate, they are right and I will bring their words to the cabinet meeting. Only with victory will we bring security and only with victory will we also bring back our hostages."

On the dramatic assassination attempt in Gaza of Muhammad Deif, she said: "All Hamas leaders, both in Israel and abroad, are targets for assassination and should be eliminated. The elimination of Hamas leaders is part of all the war's goals, both victory over Hamas and also creates conditions for the return of the hostages and therefore it is good to do such assassinations and should continue."

Strock noted in the background of the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump that she was concerned about the threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I have already sent a letter to the Secretary of the Cabinet two weeks ago, asking that the government receive a full briefing from the heads of our enforcement and intelligence agencies, as to what has been done in the face of the very specific and very dangerous threats to the life of the Prime Minister and his family."

To conclude, she was asked whether what happened in the United States could happen here in Israel. "I am very afraid that it could. When it comes to right-wing inciters, they immediately say words can kill, when it comes to left-wing inciters, suddenly everyone falls silent. This cannot go on, it is dangerous and important that we discuss it and get clarifications, better a day early than a day late, lest it be too late, God forbid."