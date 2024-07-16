Settlements and National Missions Minister Orit Strock on Tuesday clarified what her party's red lines are, and under which circumstances the Religious Zionist will leave the government, forcing new elections.

During a tour of Kerem Shalom, a community near the Gaza border, Strock confirmed: "We promised ourselves that this would not be 'just another round,' that we will remove every threat from Gaza towards Israel for a very long time."

"We are pushing for this within the government, with the greatest amount of pressure that a party can use.

"We have said clearly and explicitly: If the IDF is removed from the [Gaza] Strip, if they remove it from the Netzarim Corridor and the Philadelphi Corridor and the perimeter, we will not be in the government. We will break apart the government."

Strock also noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is aware of this red line, stating: "This is on the Prime Minister's table, and he knows it well."