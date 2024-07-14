Nimer Hamida, a terrorist released in the Schalit deal, was eliminated on Saturday in an attack in the Al-Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

In May 2003, Hamida and other terrorists carried out a shooting attack near Shiloh in which Gideon Lichtman was murdered, and his daughter Moriah, 6 years old, and a reserve soldier who was traveling with them in the car were seriously injured.

Hamida also participated in the murder of Duchifat soldiers in the village of Ein Yabrud a few months later, in which Erez Idan, Elad Pollak, and Roi Yakov Solomon were murdered, and Shachaf Gilad was injured.

In addition, he carried out and planned other attacks, including the intention to kidnap soldiers’ bodies. In the past, before his release in the Schalit deal, he was sentenced to six life sentences for a series of attacks he participated in.

The family of Gideon Lichtman stated: "We are glad there is justice, he was doomed to death, along with all his murderous friends. The terrible things he did were with the aim of murdering Jews and harming our special spirit as a people. We are grateful to the security forces who carried out the elimination. May we only hear good news."