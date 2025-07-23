תיעוד של השמדת המטענים של המחבל דובר צה"ל

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces in Shechem (Nablus) on Wednesday apprehended the terrorist Abd al-Karim Sanubar, who carried out the terrorist attack using explosives planted in three parked buses in the central cities of Bat Yam and Holon on February 20th, 2025.

The security forces apprehended the terrorist following a months-long pursuit. An explosion that occurred yesterday was likely the result of the terrorist coming into contact with additional explosives in his possession, which ultimately led the forces to his location. He was injured in the explosion and fled the apartment.

Overnight, following precise ISA intelligence, IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police forces launched an extensive 19-hour-long pursuit.

As part of the pursuit, and during searches conducted near the structure in which the explosion occurred, the forces located and dismantled several ready-to-use explosives which were in the terrorist’s possession.

The arrest represents a significant operational and intelligence achievement, following ongoing intelligence efforts of the IDF and ISA, including a series of operations in the field, and ultimately led to the apprehension of the terrorist.