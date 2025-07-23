The Military Advocate General's Office has announced the establishment of a unique legal framework to provide close legal support to soldiers who are interrogated or detained abroad, as well as assistance to their families, Channel 12 News reported.

Since the October 7 massacre, which sparked the war against Hamas in Gaza, Israeli authorities have come to realize that not rank-and-file soldiers are targets, in addition to senior officers.

On Monday, an Israeli soldier and civilian attending a festival in Belgium were detained for questioning, following a complaint filed against them by the pro-Palestinian Hind Rajab Foundation, known for targeting IDF soldiers.

In addition, there have been several instances over the past few months in which Israeli travelers were forced to flee the country they were visiting.

In response, a specialized support system is set to be established in the coming weeks to address cases where an IDF soldier is detained or questioned abroad due to his military service.

The initiative is led by the Military Advocate General, and through it, the Israeli government aims to ensure full legal representation and support for the soldier in addition to a local attorney. Military legal personnel will also provide guidance to the soldier’s family and serve as a liaison to legal counsel in the country where the soldier is being held or investigated.