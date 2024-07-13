The Hamas terror group on Saturday night published a harsh condemnation of what it called "the massacre" that Israel carried out in Khan Yunis, during which several terror operatives were killed.

According to the terror group, the strike constitutes "a dangerous escalation of the series of crimes and acts of massacre unprecedented in the history of wars, which are carried out in the Gaza Strip by the new Nazis."

An IDF spokesman said that the IAF strike near Al Mawasi aimed to eliminate Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif and his deputy, Khan Yunis Brigade Commander Rafaa Salama, who are among the architects of the October 7 massacre. The IDF estimated that there were dozens of terrorists in the compounds, and that the strike was not carried out in the area where civilian refugees were sheltering.

Hamas, however, claimed that "the criminal act of massacre carried out by the Zionist occupation's army was directed towards the Mawasi area in the western part of the city of Khan Yunis - an area which the occupation's army declared as a safe zone, and called residents to move there."

"Planes, cannons, and UAVs from the occupation attacked with massive and ongoing fire and various types of weapons the tents of the uprooted and hundreds of martyrs and injured were found among the innocent and helpless civilians."

The terror group also said that "the occupation's claims regarding the attack on leaders are false claims, and this is not the first time the occupation has claimed that it attacked Palestinian leaders and after a short time it turned out to be a false report, and false claims that were only intended to cover up the scope of the terrible massacre."

"The acts of massacre in Mawasi in Khan Yunis, which were directed towards an area populated by more than 80,000 refugees, is a clear message which says that the Zionist government is marching towards a war of destruction against our Palestinian nation, by means of repeated attacks directed towards helpless civilians in tents, refugee centers, and residential neighborhoods."

Hamas also accused Israel of making light of and violating international law, with the aid of the US, which covers up its "crimes" and supports it in the diplomatic and military spheres, thus becoming a full partner in Israel's actions.

Khalil al-Hayya, deputy Hamas leader in Gaza, also denied that Deif had been killed, telling Al Jazeera that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "hoped to give a fake victory speech, but his speech was pitiful. We say to Netanyahu that Mohammed Deif listened to you, and made fun of your false statements."