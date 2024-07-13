Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night held a press conference, following reports that Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif was eliminated in Khan Yunis.

"Israel struck in order to eliminate Mohammed Deif and his deputy. We will reach everyone who was involved in the October 7 massacre," Netanyahu promised.

He added that Hamas had attempted to insert dozens of changes into the ceasefire-prisoner swap agreement.

"I will not move a millimeter from the plan which Biden praised," he explained. "I am not adding conditions, and I am not taking away conditions. Hamas asked to insert 29 changes into the plan, and I said, 'Not even one change.'"

"One hundred and twenty of our own are still hostages in Gaza. We are constantly thinking of them, and I have pushed for as many living hostages as possible to be released in the first phase of any deal.

"We can see cracks and weakness in Hamas," he added. "We are winning."

"When we eliminate Hamas' military and governing abilities, when we return all of our hostages and all of our citizens to their homes in the north and the south - that will be a complete victory."

Netanyahu stressed, "I have insisted that Israel must keep its right to continue the war until we have reached all its goals - eliminating Hamas and allowing citizens to return home safely."

Answering questions from journalists, Netanyahu said, "The intelligence showed that there were no hostages, absolutely no hostages [in the area of the strike]. And that coordinates with our policy, that if there are hostages we do not operate in that area."