Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today held an in-depth assessment of IDF Home Front Command activity from the outbreak of the war until today, together with Interior Minister Moshe Arbel. The briefing was delivered by the Head of IDF Home Front Command, Maj.-Gen. Rafi Milo, and National Emergency Authority Director Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Yoram Lardo.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated following the discussion, "I am now finishing a visit to IDF Home Front Command. General, I am impressed by the important work that has been done up until now. Of course, we are prepared for what may come."

He addressed the possiblity that Iran and Hezbollah would retaliate for the assassinations of Hezbollah leader Muad Shukr (Haj Muhsi) and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. "Israel is in a state of very high readiness for any scenario – on both defense and offense. We will exact a very high price for any act of aggression against us from any quarter whatsoever."

"After we eliminated Hezbollah chief-of-staff Muhsi on Tuesday, today came the final verification on the elimination of Hamas chief-of-staff Muhammad Deif. Deif was responsible for the terrible massacre of October 7 as well as for many murderous terrorist attacks against the citizens of Israel. He was Israel's most wanted fugitive for many years," Netanyahu said. "His elimination underscores a simple principle which we have set: Whoever harms us, we will harm them."

Also participating in the discussion were National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, Prime Minister's Office Director General Yossi Shelley, Interior Ministry Director General Ronen Peretz, Head of the IDF Home Front Command Staff, Brig.-Gen. Liran Donel, and additional senior IDF officers.