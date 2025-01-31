Special prayers were held at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in memory of Muhammad Deif, the former commander of Hamas's military department, and other senior Hamas figures who were eliminated in the war.

Yasin Iz al-Din reports that similar prayers were held in other mosques across Judea and Samaria despite directions from the Ministry of Religious Affairs to focus on prayers for rain.

Last night, the Hamas movement officially announced the death of Muhammad Deif and other leaders in the war and called for special prayers in their memory in mosques throughout Palestine and worldwide. Hamas had denied his death for several months previously.

The list published by Hamas includes Hamas's international leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar, and more than a dozen other senior figures in the organization.