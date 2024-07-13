אנדריי קוזלוב, שחולץ משבי החמאס: כל יום בעזה היה גיהינום תמונה: פאולינה פטימר

Andrey Kozlov, who was rescued from Hamas captivity about a month ago in Operation Arnon, spoke publicly for the first time at the support rally for hostages' families in Hostages Square.

"I was held by Hamas terrorists in captivity for eight long months - 246 days," Kozlov began. "I’m finally home."

"I want to share that every day in Gaza was a living hell; every day felt like it could be my last on earth.

"Watching the rallies at Kikar HaHatufim, like the one we're at right now, is part of what gave me the strength to survive. Where 'Am Israel' come together with good people from around the world, demanding to bring all hostages back home now!

"I'm speaking to you here tonight because there is nothing more important than getting a deal to bring everyone home."

Kozlov continued, "I was lucky to be rescued by the brave IDF soldiers and special forces in an unbelievable operation called Operation Arnon. I want to take this moment to thank my hero, Arnon Zmora."

"Arnon, may his memory be a blessing, sacrificed everything to save us and bring us back to our families.

"To Arnon's family, I say - I am overwhelmed with gratitude and I don't have enough words to describe my feelings for him and his family. The only thing I can say is that this is a big loss for the entire Am Israel. Arnon is a symbol of the greatness that has built the State of Israel, and his courage and devotion are extraordinary. His greatness will always be with me.

"June 8 felt like a Hollywood movie, superhero’s came to save us. Strong, brave soldiers happy to see us, telling us, 'We saved you, hayom ba'erev habayita (lit. this evening - home -ed.).' And I could not hold back my tears. Later I realized how difficult this operation was.

"My time in Gaza was a living hell. I may look OK to you from the outside, but the pain weighs on me more than anyone can see, more than anyone can imagine.

"And I say I was one of the lucky ones since I wasn't held in a tunnel. So if I endured harsh conditions and abuse - what about the remaining 120 hostages? What about them?"

He continued, "Last week I read about the Entebbe operation, which was 48 years ago when we lost the brave Yoni Netanyahu in that heroic rescue operation. I could see the resemblance between that operation and the one that saved Noa, Shlomi, Almog, and me."

"Mr. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, thank you for bringing me home. Now, like your brother, please bring the rest of the hostages back home. Please sign a deal.

"We must all fight for them. Raise our voices, and get them out! Time is running out - take it from me, every day matters, every minute, even every second.

"The eighth of June was a moment of celebration in the last nine months. A celebration of life, salvation, and pride for our country and our army. When a small country boldly, daringly, despite all the odds, goes and saves its people, this is what Israel is about.

"But this heroic operation couldn't bring all hostages back home. The only way to bring all of them is with a deal. "IT'S TIME TO BRING THEM ALL BACK HOME NOW!"