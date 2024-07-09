הסרטון מהשבי של התצפיתנית דניאלה גלבוע צילום: חמאס

The family of hostage IDF lookout Daniella Gilboa from Nahal Oz on Tuesday approved for publication the sign of life they received from their daughter six months ago, on the 107th day of the war against Hamas.

"I do not need any food, any money, any clothes, nothing - only that you bring us back home alive," Gilboa says in the video clip, which was likely dictated by Hamas.

"I am under barrage and fire 24 hours a day, and I am very afraid for my life. Why do I need to feel that I was abandoned and tossed out? Get hold of yourselves, dear government, and start doing your job properly. Bring us home alive.

"And you, my family - I really miss you and love you. Mom, Dad, Nuni, Ro'iko. I ask that you be strong and do everything that you can to bring me home, so long as I am still alive."

Orly, Daniella's mother, spoke Tuesday morning to Keshet 12, saying, "So much time has passed since then, this is from six months ago, from the 107th day, but I can see the suffering my daughter is going through. She seems very assertive and determined, but she's saying these things as a game. I recognize this ability in her, to know how to perfectly say the things that they told her to say."

"To whoever doesn't know her, she seems very strong and assertive, but we received a psychological opinion that she was in a difficult mental situation during those moments. We knew to compare her behavior to the other video clips that we sent them, and to see that she is in a difficult mental situation, with all of the strength that she manages to show in this video clip. I repeat, this was over six months ago. Today, I don't know what condition she is in."

Orly also said that she received another sign of life from her daughter, more recently: "The last time we received something was two months ago. We know that she is alive. Other than that, they are not telling us anything. We do not know if this is a testimony or what it really is. The army is not sharing with us, they simply tell us very laconically that there is a 'sign of life,' and that's it. We don't know anything else."