French Jewish MP Meyer Habib was not elected to parliament in the elections that were held in France on Sunday.

Habib, who represented the French citizens who live in Israel, Greece, Turkey, Italy and other countries, received tremendous support of over 85% in the polling stations in Israel.

In Jerusalem Habib won 85% of support, in Netanya and Ashdod 93%, in Eilat - 98% support, in Tel Aviv 69%, in Haifa 76%, in Be'er Sheva 69% and in the polling stations of communities in Judea and Samaria, he received 100% support.

In recent years, Habib was elected four times in a row to the French Parliament as a representative of the 8th district, but despite the tremendous success in Israel, it was not enough to get him elected in France.

In recent months, the antisemitic calls against Habib have intensified. The extreme left distributed an antisemitic video against him that received millions of views, a member of parliament from Jean-Luc Melenchon's party called him a “pig” and even pushed him violently in front of cameras.

Habib arrived at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday evening and said, "First of all, I want to thank God and thank you for the tremendous support. As I have said all along, I was not born a member of parliament and I will not die a member of parliament - I will continue my fight for our common values ​​of justice and freedom."

Habib also said, "Unfortunately, in light of the results of the election tonight, concern for the future of France is increasing. The extreme and antisemitic left has conquered France. In the squares of France tonight they are celebrating with Palestinian flags and I am afraid that very soon France will recognize a Palestinian state. Unfortunately, tonight I am very concerned about the future of the Jews in France and about France in general."

The major TV channels in France all projected a victory for the left-wing alliance and not the National Rally of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella in Sunday’s election.

Politico reported that the left-wing alliance will secure 180-205 seats in the National Assembly. French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance is in second place with 150-170 seats. The far-right National Rally (RN) and its allies, which won by a clear margin in the first round, came in third with 130-50 seats.

The broad left-wing alliance includes Melenchon’s France Unbowed (LFI) party, the Socialist Party, the Greens and the Communist Party. They joined forces last month to form the New Popular Front (NFP) after President Emmanuel Macron called snap polls.