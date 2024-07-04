As the Israeli Navy continues operating in multiple arenas in the ‘Swords of Iron’ War, today, a two year Joint Working Plan was signed by RADM Ulrich Reineke, Director of Plans and Policy on behalf of the German Navy, and RADM Guy Goldfarb, Deputy Commander in Chief and Chief of Staff on behalf of the Israeli Navy.

During the visit, RADM Ulrich Reineke received various operational briefings regarding the Israeli Navy’s activity throughout the current war, conducted a visit of the Israeli Naval MOC, and viewed an exhibition focusing on the horrors of the October 7th Massacre perpetrated by the Hamas terrorist organization.

There is longstanding cooperation between the two navies based on the mutual sharing of knowledge, joint naval training and exercises.

The newly signed Joint Working Plan will expand and further the cooperation as well as maintain regional stability.