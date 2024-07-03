תיעוד: צה"ל הרס את בית רוצח בנימין אחימאיר הי"ד צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF forces destroyed the house of terrorist Ahmed Dawabsha in the village of Duma in the Binyamin region, who murdered teenage shepherd Binyamin Ahimeir, age 14, three months ago.

Recently, the military prosecutor filed an indictment against Dawabsha for murder, attempted murder and obstruction of justice.

The indictment describes how the terrorist, along with his friends, joined a terrorist cell that identifies with the ISIS terrorist organization and planned to kill Jews.

"About a year ago, the accused began meeting with several friends to discuss religious issues and affairs of the Islamic State they supported. During their meetings, the accused and his friends discussed Jihad and the need to carry it out against the infidels. At some point, the accused decided to carry out a murder attack against the infidels, in particular Jews. The accused decided to attack a Jew with a knife, as he believed that there was a difficulty in obtaining firearms. In early April 2024, the accused heard voices of people south of the village of Duma. The accused decided to murder the Jewish settlers, in accordance with the plan of the attack," the indictment stated.

The indictment states that the terrorist took a knife, left the village of Duma looked for a Jew to kill. He saw Binyamin who was alone with the herd and brutally murdered him: "The accused took a knife that was about 20 cm long. On April 12, 2024, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the accused put on his clothes, prayed, took a knife and put a black scarf on his head. The accused left his house south of Kfar Duma and on his way noticed Binyamin Ahimeir tending his sheep alone, and near him he noticed three buildings. The accused decided to take advantage of the fact that the deceased was alone and murder him."

"The accused hid behind some bushes, while holding a knife in his right hand. At one point, when the deceased was a few meters away from the accused, the deceased noticed the accused and the eyes of the two crossed. The accused stood with the knife drawn in his hand. In response, the deceased took out his cell phone and began to quickly walk away from the accused, while trying to make a call. The accused waved the knife at the deceased, shouted ‘I will kill you,’ and started running after him. During his escape, the deceased fell to the ground and the accused caught up with him. The deceased fought with the accused until he murdered him. After the brutal murder, the terrorist looked for more victims near the ‘Angels of Peace’ farm, and when he failed, despite his attempts, he returned to his village and burned his clothes to cover his tracks. Due to the difficult details of the murder and at the request of the victim’s family, a gag order was imposed on the full details of the indictment.”

In addition to Dawabsha, an indictment was filed against Khatab Salavada, another member of the terrorist cell, who the terrorist consulted with on ways to injure Jews. Salavada even had the terrorist's will that he prepared before leaving for the murder: "The terrorist asked many questions about carrying out individual attacks, as a way of identifying with the residents of the Gaza Strip, and about Jihad. He was also interested in death for God and the murder of infidels. The victim even intensified his conversations with the accused about death, in general, and about martyrdom according to religion, in particular. During the month of April 2024, the two had more intense discussions on these subjects. On April 10, 2024, or close to that date, the murderer contacted the defendant and consulted him about writing a will. The victim even asked to entrust the will, which he was going to write, with the accused and asked that the latter be responsible for upholding it after his death. The accused agreed to the murderer’s request. That evening, the murderer wrote his will and handed it to the accused."