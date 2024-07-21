A new Beit Midrash, 'Nachalat Binyamin,’ was established at the site where Binyamin Achimeir was murdered, near the Gal Yosef farm.

"Thank God, we were privileged to build a Beit Midrash here in memory of Binyamin Achimeir, at the site where he was murdered. You can see the pile of stones here near the Beit Midrash," says Elad Yosef, a member of the Beit Midrash and one of its founders.

He added: "Already since a month after of his murder, about three months ago, on May 13th (on the Hebrew date of 5 Iyar), some guys came up here, and little by little we have expanded the numbers. Today there are five of us here and we hope to grow more."

"The Beit Midrash plans to connect the ideals of the settlement of the Land of Israel, to be at the forefront of Jewish settlement through serious and in-depth study. Thank God, we have scholarships to enable young people to come and learn, and we hope that when more students come, we will be able to add more buildings. We also want to have a study track that combines work in construction and on the farm together with studying Torah," Yosef said.