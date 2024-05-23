Chairman of the Subcommittee on Judea and Samaria Affairs, MK Tzvi Succot, published on Thursday security camera footage showing the terrorist who murdered Binyamin Achimeir at the gate to the Malachei Hashalom farm where Achimeir worked, still holding a knife.

The footage was shown during a special meeting held by Succot, aimed at investigating a series of failures surrounding the murder and the search for Achimeir's body.

The footage was taken three-and-a-half hours after the murder, and shows the terrorist pacing at the farm gate before abruptly leaving the area.

Achimeir's father spoke at the beginning of the meeting, alongside representatives from the Binyamin Regional Council, the IDF, the Israel Police, the volunteers who discovered the body, and the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs.

MK Succot commented: "I convened the meeting today to first understand the series of failures and then to draw lessons and formulate organized procedures for locating the missing in Judea and Samaria and in general. During the meeting, we watched footage of the terrorist after the murder, slowly walking with a drawn knife, waiting for the next victim. Had this video been released at the time, we could have shortened many processes."

The deputy governor of the Binyamin Regional Council, Amichai Rachamim, said in the discussion: "The settlement and the army are one both in routine and in emergency. It is of utmost importance to enhance our hold on the territory by establishing observation posts to prevent the next murder. The terrorist seen in the picture with a knife in his hand wanted to murder as many Jews as possible. He is nourished by a supportive environment. The security system must send a message in actions on the ground that will cause anyone thinking of committing such attacks to repent immediately."

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov suggested implementing a system that coordinates between all forces when a missing person is reported to better coordinate search and rescue efforts, and urged the IDF to put into place a better security measures to protect the Jewish shepherds: ''This heinous murder should and could have been avoided, and better coordination between the rescue teams could have led to a much quicker discovery of the body."