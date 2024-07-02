The office of a British parliamentary candidate for the Tory party was vandalized by anti-Israel activists on Monday, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

Red graffiti calling Robert Largan a "Zionist child killer" was left on the windows of Largan's High Peak office.

Largan told the Chronicle that he has been targeted by anti-Israel activists and vandals multiple times. He said that when he heard of the latest incident, his feeling was "Here we go again."

He further stated that he is concerned that this behavior is becoming “routine” on the part of the vandals.

According to Largan, who is not Jewish, he has experienced antisemitism on multiple occasions during the current election campaign, including encountering a voter who stated that he would never "trust anything to do with the Jews."

The UK has seen a rise in antisemitic incidents since the Hamas massacre of October 7.

Last month, several students at the Hasmonean High School for Boys in London were attacked at Belsize Park underground. Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

In another incident, anti-Israel protesters assaulted a 15-year-old counter-protester in Liverpool.

In May, Israel Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that "Jewish communities feel like they're under attack by antisemitism. They feel like the streets have been taken over with a very radical statement like, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’.”