The British Transport Police have begun investigating the incident where several students at the Hasmonean High School for Boys in London were attacked at Belsize Park underground and are treating it as a hate crime.

A mother of one of the victims spoke to the Jewish News, saying: “They chased my son and kicked one of his friends to the ground. They were trying to push another kid onto the tracks. They got him as far as the yellow line.

"I’m not sure how he managed to get away. My son ran a few steps up to try and get help. They ran after him, he was elbowed in the cheek and he hit his head against the wall.”

“My son couldn’t sleep last night. He said they shouted, ‘Get out of the city Jew!' It’s not fair. Why do they do this to us’.”

Hasmonean High School has denied some of the claims and said that the descriptions of the attack were exaggerated, clarifying that the boys are doing well and said that the "claims on the Internet" about a Jewish boy being pushed into the train tracks were false.

They also said that they are talking to the victims and the police to find out what happened.

The London Police stated that they have begun to investigate the case as a hate crime and are searching for the perpetrators, suspecting that this is a group of students from another high school in the city.