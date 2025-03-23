A large crowd of anti-Israel and pro-Iranian regime activists gathered in London on Sunday to mark Quds Day.

Quds (Jerusalem) Day, officially held on the last Friday of Ramadan, is an Iranian regime holiday founded by the Islamic Republic solely to protest the existence of the Jewish state.

In addition to cities across Iran, Quds Day marches are held annually in several Western cities, including London, where the march is considered especially significant.

The marches generally see anti-Israel, antisemitic, anti-American, and pro-terror chants and addresses.

This year's march in London started at Marble Arch and moved down Oxford Street toward the BBC central headquarters where speakers including Muslim clerics and British leftists took the stage to protest Israel and any support of it.

At one point, one speaker called on those present to continue damaging the property of US President Donald Trump, as was done to his golf course in Scotland several weeks prior.

At the same time, counter-protesters, including supporters of Israel and opponents of the Iranian regime, gathered nearby to condemn the pro-terror march.