Nearly a hundred eucators at German universities and non-university institutions published a statement expressing their wholehearted support for their “Jewish students and colleagues,” emphasizing their commitment to “ensuring their safety and security within our academic communities, and to fostering an environment where Jews in Germany feel safe.”

The professors and educators unequivocally denounced “antisemitic discrimination, the display of terror symbols, the denial of Israel's right to exist, and any acts of violence or destruction on university premises. “It is essential to us that institutions actively combat and penalize hatred against Jews,” they emphasized.

"We are deeply troubled by recent trends such as the boycott of Israeli universities and the exclusion of Israeli academics from conferences and publications. We firmly oppose these actions and advocate for continued collaboration with our Israeli counterparts, irrespective of nationality or institutional affiliation," the statement concluded.