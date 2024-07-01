לוחמים פועלים בשג'עיה צילום: דובר צה"ל

During targeted raids in the area of Shejaiya, IDF troops eliminated numerous terrorists in close-quarters encounters and located large quantities of weapons.

Moreover, during dozens of IAF strikes, approximately 20 terrorists were eliminated, and numerous weapons manufacturing and storage facilities were dismantled.

In Rafah, IDF troops identified a terrorist who launched an anti-tank missile at them and quickly directed the IAF to eliminate the terrorist.

On Sunday, in the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified a terrorist launching a projectile at them.

No injuries were reported. The IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist.