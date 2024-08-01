Based on IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck terrorists operating inside a compound within the Dalal School in the area of Shuja'iyya in Gaza City.

According to the IDF, the compound was used by Hamas as a hideout for commanders and operatives and to plan terror attacks against the State of Israel.

The IDF emphasized that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by operating inside civilian infrastructure and exploiting the civilian population as human shields for its terrorist activities," IDF stated.