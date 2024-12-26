In recent days, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on the terrorists Muhammad Jamil Salman Basous, a senior terrorist in the engineering unit of the Gaza City Brigade in the Hamas terrorist organization, and Muhammad Kamal Muhammad Al-Haj, a Nukhba company commander in the Zeitoun Battalion.

Muhammad Jamil Salman Basous was a senior commander in the engineering unit of Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade. He was responsible for supplying explosives to terrorist operatives and stored explosive materials inside his house.

Additionally, the terrorist Muhammad Al-Haj, who served as a Nukhba company commander in the Zeitoun Battalion, carried out sniper attacks for Hamas against IDF troops.

Terrorist Mahmoud Jamil Salman Basous, a platoon commander in Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion and the brother of Muhammad Jamil Salman Basous, was also eliminated in the strike.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel.