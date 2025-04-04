IDF troops on Friday morning began conducting ground activity in the area of Shejaiya in northern Gaza, in order to expand the security zone.

As part of the activity, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists and dismantled Hamas terrorist infrastructure, including a command and control center that served Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terror attacks.

During and prior to the activity, IDF troops are allowing the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone via organized routes for their safety.

Brigadier General Yehuda Vach, the division's commander, told his soldiers, "Just like the residents of Zikim and Netiv Ha'asara saw and Israeli flag in Beit Lahia and returned home, I want to see here, at the end of this operation, a huge flagpole with an Israeli flag - so that residents of Nahal Oz will return home, and see that the IDF is protecting them."

The IDF stressed that together with the ISA, it "will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel."