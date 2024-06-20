The terrorist Fadel Ibrahim was eliminated by an IAF aircraft in a precise strike on Thursday in the area of Deir Kifa in southern Lebanon. Ibrahim was the commander of Hezbollah operations in the Jouaiyya area.

As part of his role, Ibrahim was responsible for planning and carrying out terror attacks against Israel and commanding Hezbollah ground forces in the area of Jouaiyya.

Over the past few months, Ibrahim worked to further embed Hezbollah’s forces in southern Lebanon as part of efforts to improve the terrorist organization's ground combat capabilities.

Simultaneously, a Hezbollah surface-to-air missile launcher that posed a threat to aircraft operating over Lebanon was struck by IAF fighter jets in the area of Rihan.

"The IAF will continue to operate in Lebanese airspace to fulfill the missions of the IDF and maintain the aerial operational freedom of the IDF," the IDF stated.