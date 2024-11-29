Laurie Cardoza-Moore, President of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations commended New Zealand and Australia on denying entry to Candace Owens, who has faced numerous accusations of antisemitism, and called for all of Christendom to excommunicate the estranged former Daily Wire commentator.

“Candace Owens has verged into the abyss of blind Jew-Hatred, rooted in the sewers of historical Christian antisemitism which led to the death of millions of Jews in the name of Christianity. Her ideas are a lethal cocktail of conspiracy theories and heresy which has been rejected by almost every denomination in Christendom. Candace Owens should be excommunicated by all Christians for her rabid Jew-Hatred and rejection of our Jewish roots” said former Deacon of the World Council of Independent Churches, Laurie Cardoza-Moore.

Cardoza-Moore whose “Focus on Israel” television program reaches a global audience of over a billion continued: “Let me be crystal clear, it’s time that churches close the doors on Candace. The Candace Owens we once knew - is no more, she has no more substance to share beyond he repugnant, unfounded and obsessive hate for God’s Chosen People. There is no place for Candace anywhere in the Conservative Christian World.”

Owens was denied a visa to enter New Zealand, the Stuff news website reported this week.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) stated, "Under section 15(1)(f) of the Immigration Act, an individual may not be granted a visa to come to New Zealand if they have been excluded from another country," implying that the Australian government's previous decision last month to bar Owens entry to the country was a factor in New Zealand's decision to do the same.

Owens has frequently engaged in antisemitic conspiracy theories since the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023. Ben Shapiro, founder of the Daily Wire, called her behavior "disgraceful" after she said that “secret Jewish gangs” terrorize Hollywood — and favorited a tweet repeating a lie about Jews drinking Christians’ blood, this in addition to condemning Israel after October 7th. During an interview with controversial influencer Tristan Tate in August, she made several baseless claims including that Joseph Stalin was a Jew and that Sigmund Freud was a Kabbalistic pedophile.

Last year, she falsely claimed that Muslims were restricted to the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, not realizing that the quarter received its name when Jerusalem was under Muslim Ottoman rule or that there is a large Muslim population that lives outside the Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem.

Owens has also claimed that Jews were behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and that the "Zionists" and influential Jews were secretly members of a satanic Frankist cult.

In September, in an appearance on the Piers Morgan program, Owens railed against the Lubbavitcher Rebbe, the last spiritual leader of the Chabad Hasidic movement, calling the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, a hate-monger who believed Jews were superior to non-Jews.

In her remarks, Owens referenced the fact that some Chabad adherents believe Schneerson was the Messiah and suggested they should be accepting Jesus instead.

Later in September, Owens announced that her Youtube channel had been suspended due to her use of an antisemitic trope of Jewish control of the media.