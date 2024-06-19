At approximately 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, rushed to the city of Ramla to aid in the search for a 52-year-old woman, who had disappeared from her home that evening.

As she was considered in mortal danger, the search carried on throughout the night and covered both the urban areas of Ramla and surrounding open fields.

As part of the search effort, the IDU employed both working dogs and thermal camera drones and began a widespread social media campaign to publicize the woman's disappearance in the hopes of finding information as to her whereabouts.

After several hours of searching, IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov personally located her deep in a stretch of harsh terrain. She was declared dead at the scene.

The IDU stated ‘’We share the family’s grief, and offer our sincerest condolences.’’