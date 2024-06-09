The European right-wing is projected to have made substantial gains in the European Parliament at the expense of the once-dominant left.

According to the current results, the center-right European People's Party Group is projected to win 186 seats, gaining five since the previous parliament. The right-wing, eurosceptic Identity and Democracy is projected to gain 11 seats, raising it to 60. The European Conservatives and Reformists are projected to win 70 seats, one more than in the previous parliament.

The biggest losers of the night are projected to be the left-wing Greens and Renew Europe, losing 18 and 20 seats respectively.

In France, projections suggest the right-wing National Rally (RN) party, has secured a whopping 31.5% of the votes in the EU election, more than double the 15% taken by President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party. In response to the projected results, President Macron has dissolved France's National Assembly and called a snap election. The elections will be held in two rounds on June 30th and July 7th.