Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli who was scheduled to visit the European Parliament and attend the events commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day had to cancel his trip.

The Prime Minister's Office stated: "Due to concrete warnings and following the instruction of the security authorities, Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli had to cancel his visit to the European Parliament in Brussels."

Rabbi Margolin, the Chairman of the European Jewish Association commented: "The fact that today in 2025, 80 years after the Holocaust an Israeli Minister was forced to cancel his visit to a Western European country for security reasons is more evidence than anything else that all the leaders' 'never again' declarations are hollow. This year, International Holocaust Remembrance Day is more regrettable than ever. The worst since the Holocaust."