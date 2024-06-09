Eyewitnesses to the rescue operation of four hostages on Saturday morning told the Saudi channel Asharq that the operation began when an undercover force disguised as displaced residents entered the Nuseirat refugee camp, from the direction of Netzarim Corridor at approximately 11 am.

The undercover force, including male and female combat soldiers, came in a vehicle full of belongings similar to those the displaced residents in the Gaza Strip had and responded to the residents’ questions that they had escaped from Rafah and were looking to rent an apartment in the market area.

The channel reported that Israel chose the busiest moment in the refugee camp and the entire operation was covered by heavy bombing from the Air Force and tanks that came to the area.

Eyewitnesses said that the operation began an hour later when a truck that rescued the hostages arrived and soldiers from other trucks in the area covered the force.

The rescue operations lasted a little more than half an hour from the moment the forces broke into the buildings until the helicopters took off for Israel. The rescue time included, among others, the arrival of additional rescue vehicles after a truck carrying three of the hostages got stuck due to a problem with the gear.

ארבעת החטופים ששוחררו צילום: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90, דובר צה"ל

The paratroopers, who were operating not far from the site, jumped in to help and, with cover from the Air Force, were able to overcome the technical fault in the truck.

The hostages were held together with families under heavy security inside three or four-story buildings, with only 200 meters between the buildings. The male hostages were held separately from Noa Argamani.

The forces split into two and operated simultaneously, with the understanding that if they operated in one location first, there would be a danger to the hostages in the other location.