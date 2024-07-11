An Israeli hostage who was kidnapped on October 7 and rescued in an IDF raid in Gaza eight months later is suing and American non-profit organization that employed the man who held him captive, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Almog Meir Jan, who was one of four hostages rescued during Operation Arnon one month ago, filed a lawsuit this week against the People Media Project, which employed Abdullah Aljamal as a war correspondent on its news site the Palestine Chronicle.

Aljamal, who wrote for the Palestine Chronicle since 2019, held Almog and two other Israeli captives in his apartment Nuseirat after they had been kidnapped from the Nova music festival during the massacre of October 7. Aljamal was killed during the raid in which the hostages he held were rescued.

The lawsuit states, “It is indisputable that defendants provided Hamas operative Aljamal, whose connections to Hamas were publicly known, with a US-based and taxpayer-subsidized platform to publish Hamas propaganda and to pass the material off as independent journalism."

It further states, “Moreover, the compensation defendants paid Hamas operative Aljamal for his propaganda directly enabled him to imprison plaintiff in his home.”

On Saturday, Almog spoke publically for the first time since his rescue in a recorded message that was screened at the support rally for hostages' families in Hostages Square.

"I was rescued from captivity in Gaza four weeks ago," Almog began. "The moment I arrived, so many people embraced me. An endless amount of love. Returning felt like a new birthday for me, like being reborn. I truly hope that all the hostages in Gaza will experience this rebirth like I did."

"I would also like to take this opportunity to say that I extend my condolences to the Zamora family for the loss of Arnon Zamora, who truly was a hero of Israel.

"I also want to say to all the wounded, to all the soldiers wounded in battle, and to all the fighters currently in Gaza: You move me every day, and you are truly the strongest army there is. I'm proud to be part of you."

Almog stressed, "It's important that we reach a deal so that all the mothers can embrace their children and husbands, just as I hug my mother every morning now."

"Meeting my mom was amazing. She's the person closest to me, and we understand each other with just a look.

"Meeting her was simply the most moving thing ever. In Gaza, I thought about this: If I return alive— No, not 'if,' but when I return alive — the meaning this tattoo will have will be completely different from what I initially planned.

"It's so moving, all the people who are endlessly devoted to this cause.

"It's incredibly empowering and touching. To go on stage and see our pictures, that we've returned home, and that we're waiting for everyone else — This is my daily wish and prayer."