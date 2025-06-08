One year after her dramatic rescue from Hamas captivity, Noa Argamani has shared a poignant message reflecting on the past year, her personal transformation, and the ongoing suffering of the hostages still held in Gaza.

Argamani was freed in Operation Arnon, a complex IDF mission that brought her and three other hostages back to Israel. The operation claimed the life of Yamam officer Chief Inspector Arnon Zmora, after whom the mission was named.

In a heartfelt post, Argamani recalled the moment she regained her freedom and the joy it sparked among Israelis, even as the nation simultaneously mourned the loss of Zmora. “While recovering in the hospital, I witnessed the pure joy of strangers at our rescue,” she wrote. “Joy that existed even as an entire family’s world collapsed with the heartbreaking loss of their beloved hero Arnon Zmora, may his memory be a blessing.”

Despite her freedom, Argamani noted that little has changed for the nation. “We’re still at war. We still have hostages clinging on to their lives, each day, each minute, a living hell,” she stated, describing the unbearable conditions the captives endure, including starvation and a lack of basic necessities.

Argamani also shared her personal pain, especially the loss of her mother, who passed away while she was in captivity. “I saw how the entire country mourned with me,” she said, reflecting on the unity and compassion shown by the Israeli public.

Her message emphasized resilience, not only for herself but for the broader community. “I learned I have to be strong. Not only for myself, but for others… For the hostages themselves.”

The young woman also spoke of the emotional toll and her continued hope. “I broke down. I rose again. Dozens of times. And still, it hasn’t ended.”

Argamani concluded her post with a personal plea for her partner, Avinatan Or, who remains in Hamas captivity. “The days we’ve been apart now outnumber the days we had together,” she wrote. “I miss him more with every passing day. I worry. But I have to be strong, for both of us.”