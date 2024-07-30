Noa Argamani, who was rescued in Operation Arnon from Hamas captivity, wrote on Tuesday to her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, who is still being held captive in Gaza.

In the "story" she posted in her Instagram account, she wrote: "My love, it's been 297 days since we were separated. This is the moment the whole world witnessed. This is the moment my heart was torn apart and has not been the same since."

"I always promised you that we would conquer the world together, that we would grow old together, that I would be by your side through thick and thin. From that moment on October 7th, I fought until the last moment, so that we could go through everything together, side by side. Sadly, those were the last minutes I saw you and each of us was kidnapped to a different place."

She added: "I still accept the fact that I'm here now and you, my beloved, are still there, living every day in endless fear. Unlike the thousands of people who were murdered or killed, you can still be saved."

"Like you, there are others who are just waiting for someone to bring them home. Just like I waited the whole time I was there. I promise you that I will do everything I can, to make the voice of the 115 hostages who are still there heard, to bring them all back, now to save all those who are still alive, and to bring those who are no longer alive to burial in their home. We must not forget that time is running out. We must bring them home before it is too late."