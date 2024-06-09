Arnon Zamora, commander of a YAMAM team who fell yesterday (Saturday) during the operation to rescue four hostages, sent a letter to his team on the last Memorial Day in which he referred to the war and thanked his subordinates for their work.

In the letter, Zamora wrote: "Memorial Day is always complex and difficult, but today it is especially hard. The memory of friends is still sharp and clear, and their deeds still resonate and make waves."

He also wrote: "This day has sharpened even more for me how lucky I am that I have served and still serve beside you, special, value-driven people with amazing abilities and good human beings."

He added and wrote to the team: "The country faces enormous challenges and the unit stands at the forefront. For those who had questions and second thoughts about the necessity of the team, understand and demand it today in every operation. It is us who will stand there and be required to reach the peak of professionalism and sharpness. It is us who will stand there and give the operational solution."

"We are moving closer to carrying out valuable work, the most valuable there is. The team stands at the points of decision, and I want you to know that I wouldn't ask for anyone else beside me but you," he shared.

Later he passed the message also to the team's wives' and wrote to them: "This is what I sent to the team. I also want to tell you, we wouldn't succeed in even tying our shoes without you, you are the ones who sacrifice, you are the ones who solve the problems, and you are the ones who support us when we fall. I love you too."