Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in Operation Arnon, wrote a haunting post on Instagram on Wednesday about the rescue and learning after his return about the loss of his father and friends.

"I lost brothers and sisters who danced beside me on the same floor and also lost brothers who went to fight in Gaza to bring me back and did not come back. To leave Gaza was the happiest day in my life, and in the same breath, it was also the saddest and most painful day I ever had," Jan wrote.

He thanked Yamam agent Arnon Zamora, who fell during the operation to rescue him. "In his death, he willed us life, I will remember you forever, my brother, I will take care of your family as much as I can, in your memory and to uplift your name."

Almog mourned his father, who died just hours before the rescue. "I lost my dear father, my mentor, and the man who taught me that love has endless faces, types, and ways. I'm sure that my father just didn't leave when I got here for no reason, you watched over me from above during the rescue so I would return safely and I know that you are in a good place, I love you more than myself.

"I lost Tomer, who was the brother I never had, the best person I know, who every second of my captivity I prayed that he was home waiting for me healthy and safe. Today I know that he was looking out for me from above the whole time and he made sure that I'm here now," he concluded.