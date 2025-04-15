In its statement, the Shin Bet clarified that, "A Shin Bet operative has disclosed classified information that nearly compromised Operation Arnon — a mission during which four hostages, Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Kozlov, and Almog Meir Jan, were successfully rescued."

The Shin Bet stated that, "as part of the investigation, a Shin Bet (ISA) agent was suspected of taking advantage of his security role and his direct access to its classified information systems, to take this information and transfer it to unauthorized parties, on a number of occasions and in a confidential manner."

According to a report by Channel 12 News, several hours prior to the scheduled commencement of the operation, security personnel discovered that sensitive operational details had been disseminated in a Telegram group.

An internal investigation conducted by the Shin Bet determined that the operative had allegedly conveyed classified information to her brother and brother-in-law. These individuals subsequently relayed the details to a third party, who then passed the information to another individual responsible for publishing it on Telegram.

The operative was subsequently arrested and denied contact with her family for a period of four days. Six weeks later, a serious indictment was filed against her. She has since been under house arrest for the past ten months, pending the outcome of her ongoing trial.