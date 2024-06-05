An Israeli girl about two years of age drowned on Saturday on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Israeli consul in Thailand and the department for Israelis abroad at the Foreign Ministry are in regular contact with the family members and assisting them in bringing her body to Israel.

About three weeks ago, a five-year-old Israeli girl was killed in the city of Phuket in Thailand.

The girl, who was with her parents, was killed when an ATV in which she was riding collided with another ATV.