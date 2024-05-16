Tragedy during a family trip: A five-year-old Israeli girl was killed in the city of Phuket in Thailand.

The girl, who was with her parents, was killed when an ATV in which she was riding collided with another ATV.

The Israeli consul in Thailand and the Department for Israelis Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are in contact with the family and are assisting them in bringing the girl's body for burial in Israel.

Last week, 24-year-old Alma Buhadana was killed during a trip to Brazil , after fleeing a suspected robbery and falling from a height.

The Brazilian police said that Buhadana and another man were walking on a street in Rio de Janeiro, when they saw a motorcyclist and believed that he was trying to rob them. Buhadana got scared and apparently tried to escape, when she jumped off a wall and fell.