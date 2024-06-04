Lod District Court Judge Efrat Fink ordered the release of an Arab resident of PA-controlled territories, who infiltrated Israeli territory, since "the war has calmed down a bit."

Fink wrote in her decision: "Yes, since the war broke out on October 7th, 2023, there has been a change regarding requests to detain those who are in Israel illegally, with the courts beginning to give danger considerable weight in the reason for detention, even though the crime was only illegal infiltration."

Among other reasonings, Fink ruled that the infiltrator should be released since in the past, before October 7th, she passed the "security filter" and was granted a work permit - this even though the state emphasized to the judge that the infiltrator did not pass the more stringent "security filter" instituted since the war began.

The judge added that the infiltrator should be released because of the current intensity of the war in the South: "Requests for detention until the end of proceedings that were submitted shortly after the outbreak of the war and during the height of the war in October onward are not the same as this Requests for detention until the end of proceedings which was submitted now, while the war has calmed down a bit."