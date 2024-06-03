An Iranian "military adviser" was killed yesterday (Sunday) in an alleged Israeli attack in the Aleppo region of Syria, the Iranian SNN network reported.

It was also reported that at least 16 people were killed in the attack that "targeted a copper factory."

The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights, which is affiliated with the opposition to the Assad regime, was quoted tonight on Sky News in Arabic as saying that a large fire broke out as a result of the attack.

According to the reports, the attack began around 12:30 am (Israel time), the second Israeli attack within a week according to the Syrian media.

In April, Israel killed senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards officer Mohammad Reza Zahedi while he was in a building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus.