Syrian media reports that warplanes attacked near the Iranian embassy in the heart of Damascus and killed at least six people.

According to one of the reports, a senior Iranian official was killed in the attack.

The Iranian news site SNN NEWS claimed that the targets of the attack were the Iranian consulate and the ambassador's residence in Syria.

Last night the Syrian army announced that the Israeli Air Force attacked several positions in the Damascus area from the direction of the Golan Heights. According to the army, two civilians were injured and damage was caused.