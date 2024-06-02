President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took advantage of a major rally held today in Ankara, the Turkish capital, to continue his rampage attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Addressing an audience of thousands of supporters, Erdogan called Netanyahu derogatory names and called on the world to "stop the bloodthirsty thug Netanyahu." "We need to stop this barbarian, thug, and bloodthirsty Netanyahu, who is dragging our region and the entire world into disaster," Erdogan said.

He then reiterated Turkey's commitment to the Palestinians and said that Turkey stands by the Palestinian people. "Turkey opposes the oppression, the massacre, and the injustice that has been going on for 76 years in every possible arena. We support the Palestinian people with all our means."

He then commented on the terrorist threats against Turkey, saying that "Turkey cannot find peace or feel safe until the swamps that produce terrorism in northern Iraq and Syria are dried up."

Recently Turkey also announced that it will join the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice, claiming that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians. In recent months, Erdogan attacked Netanyahu particularly harshly and even compared him several times to Hitler.