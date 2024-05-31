Prime Minister Netanyahu's office strongly denied today's (Friday) a claim in Yediot Aharonot according to which they worked to prevent Shai Hermesh (80), a former Knesset member and resident of Kibbutz Kfar Aza whose son Omer was murdered in the October 7 massacre, from reciting the 'Yizkor' prayer at the annual state ceremony at the Ammunition Hill memorial site, held every year on Jerusalem Day.

Minister Benny Gantz said that "The disqualification of Shai Hermesh, who lost his son on October 7 and survived the massacre in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, from reciting 'Yizkor' at the annual ceremony at Ammunition Hill because he criticized the Prime Minister, is an unprecedented low. Prime Minister, I urge you to call him, apologize, and announce that he will recite the prayer at the ceremony. Introducing political considerations into bereavement dismantles the most sacred foundations of Israeli society."

Minister Nir Barkat condemned the decision and stated: "Shai Hermesh is worthy of reciting the 'Yizkor' prayer at Ammunition Hill in memory of his friends who liberated Jerusalem and all the victims. Political interference against a bereaved father is disgraceful and breaks all moral and respectful norms towards bereaved families. I call on the Prime Minister's Office to retract the absurd decision against the bereaved father. As the Mayor of Jerusalem, an officer in the Paratroopers Brigade, and a member of the government, I apologize to Shai Hermesh and his family for the disgraceful conduct. It is the right of a bereaved father to criticize public officials and his right to recite the 'Yizkor' prayer in memory of his son and others who fell."