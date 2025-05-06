Ruby Chen, the father of captured IDF soldier Itay, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the government's decision to escalate the fighting in the Gaza Strip and the Prime Minister's remarks about the two objectives of the intensifying war, defeating Hamas and returning the hostages.

Chen points out that the published description of the operation includes neither security for the living hostages nor efforts to locate the deceased. "The Israeli government is repeating the same pattern as in the first hostage deal, when the Prime Minister sat before me and told me that just a little more military pressure and we would return Itay and the other hostages, and we did not see this happen. Does the Prime Minister think that a little more military pressure will bring us all the hostages, to the last one?"

Ruby noted that 75 percent of Israelis believe that the nation will only fully recover with the return of the last hostage.

Chen notes that last week he and other representatives of the captive families visited the White House, where they heard about the American commitment to recovering the hostages. Despite this, the visit made him concerned that due to American frustration over the lack of a breakthrough to bring back the hostages alongside Trump's desire to promote broader American interests in the region, Israel will be required to make painful concessions that contradict Israeli interests. "We are not skilled at exploiting the advantage we have achieved for political gains, and we are only focused on military achievements. Different thought is needed."

Addressing the claim that accepting Hamas' dictates is merely surrendering to an organization that seeks to extort Israel, Ruby says that the use of the term surrender is merely incorrect terminology, as we must remember that there was a terrible failure for which the Israeli government is responsible. "The price being paid today is the need to recover the living for rehabilitation and the dead for burial."

"Hamas is not going anywhere. The need to defeat the Gazans requires a process of re-education, a twenty-year process, not a month or two, and anyone who disagrees is lying," says Chen, lamenting that the Israeli government has not presented an orderly plan for the day after the war, whether military governance or some other arrangement. "I am sorry that there is no public insistence that the Israeli government say what it expects to see in Gaza the day after."

Chen explains that what gives him strength is the thought that his son, held in Gaza, would want to see him fighting this battle for him. "This is my commitment as a father, to bring my son back to where he needs to be, to the State of Israel, and not to keep him under the rubble of Gaza and in the tunnels of Gaza."

Ruby further adds that it is clear to everyone that internal unity in Israel will only be possible after the hostages are returned. "With the help of the people, we will bring them back, recover as a state, and deal with all our enemies, but only after the hostages are back home."

Chen recounted the special composition of the tank crew in which his son fought. The crew included both secular and religious soldiers. "I promise you that politics were not discussed in that tank, either before or on the day of fighting. What has kept this nation alive for thousands of years are the values of mutual responsibility and helping others; these are the true values of Judaism. I ask, where are these values manifested today? Where are they as the people of Israel cry out to the Israeli government to recover the hostages? We already know how to deal with Hamas, but we don't know that answer."