Around 1,200 men, women, and children from across Israel took part last night in the traditional gate tour surrounding the Temple Mount, the revered site of the ancient Jewish temple.

Following a historic route, participants began at the Western Wall Plaza and proceeded through Al-Wad Street, Lions' Gate, and Ofel Road, concluding at the Dung Gate. Along the way, they paused at each of the gates of the Temple Mount to pray.

The procession was held in a solemn, respectful atmosphere due to the Nine Days - the first nine days of the Hebrew month of Menachemav. Jewish tradition prescribes various practices of mourning during this period, culminating in the fast of Tisha B'Av.

Among the crowd were noticeable groups from Judea and Samaria, along with entire families who made the journey together. One particularly moving moment involved a Jewish immigrant from England who had arrived in Israel just three days earlier. After visiting the Western Wall for the first time, he joined the tour immediately.

Rabbi Yossi Pelai, who led the event, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News: “It was uplifting to witness so many people expressing their longing for the Temple and their deep connection to this holy site. We are especially grateful to Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose support ensured the event could proceed as planned."